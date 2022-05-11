Three women shot at Dallas hair salon

A gunman stormed into a Dallas hair salon Wednesday afternoon and shot three women, reports said.

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. at Hair World Salon, a business located in a shopping center in a district full of Asian-owned businesses, according to WFAA-TV.

An unidentified suspect stopped his dark-colored minivan on a six lane road in front of the plaza, walked into the store and began incoherently shouting before opening fire, KXAS-TV reported.

The shooter fired at least four times and hit the three victims — the salon owner, an employee and a customer — in their limbs before fleeing the scene in the waiting vehicle, police reportedly said.

The injured women, all of whom are Korean, were expected to survive, and the suspect — who police identified as black — remained in the wind, according to the outlets.

The motive for the crime was unknown, but police said there was no immediate evidence it was a hate crime, according to KXAS.

An alleged gunman fired and shot three women inside Hair World Salon in Dallas, Texas. WFAA-TV

The Hair World Salon owner, a customer and a worker were shot during the shooting rampage. NBCDFW

Police have not said if the shooting was a hate crime against the Korean victims. WFAA-TV

The FBI was reportedly assisting Dallas Police in the investigation.