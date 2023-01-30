Three victims of Beverly Crest, LA mass shooting identified

Two young mothers were among the three victims identified in a mass shooting at a rental home in a ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood over the weekend — as police continue to hunt the suspects.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office named those killed in Saturday’s shooting in the Beverly Crest area as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.

According to a relative speaking to NBC Chicago, Sims was a mother of three with ties to the Windy City.

Davis also is said to be survived by her children, although it was not immediately clear how many children she had.

A friend also wrote in a Facebook tribute that Davis had just lost her father three months ago.

Meanwhile, a man identifying himself as Hutton’s dad wrote a gut-wrenching Facebook post Sunday, mourning his eldest daughter.

Destiny Sims, 26, a mom-of-three from Buckeye, Arizona.

Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois.



Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago.



“I love you so much,” Keith Hutton’s status update reads. “I thank god for all the moments that you and I have shared.”

Four other people — three men and a woman — were wounded, two critically, in the shooting. There was no immediate word on the survivors’ conditions Monday. Their names and ages have not been disclosed.

Police Sgt. Frank Preciado said that Hutton, Davis and Sims were sitting inside a car parked outside a $ 3 million home when they were shot dead.





Three men and a woman were also wounded when gunfire broke out on the upscale LA cul-de-sac early Saturday. AP

Police investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the short-term rental home or what type of gathering was occurring at the time of the shooting.

Police Detective Meghan Aguilar said the search for suspects and evidence was ongoing.

The mid-century home is in a quiet neighborhood in the Santa Monica Mountains where houses are large and expensive. The multimillion-dollar rental property is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.

Police did not immediately know if the house had a history of noise or other party-related complaints.





The mid-century home is described as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower. AP

The early Saturday morning shooting comes on the heels of a massacre at a dance hall in Monterey Park during a Lunar New Year event last week that left 11 dead and nine wounded, followed by shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms that left seven dead and one wounded.

The Monterey Park gunman, Huu Can Tran, 72, killed himself, while the suspect in the farm killings, Chunli Zhao, 67, was taken into custody.

