Three veteran Buckeye defenders decide to return to Ohio State for 2022

The Ohio State defense got some good news this week when it was reported that Teradja Mitchell, Jerron Cage, and Palaie Gaoteote will all be returning to Columbus for another year. All three were eligible to leave for the NFL, but have decided to run it back one more time.

Even with a talented crop of new recruits coming in, these three returners will provide veteran leadership as well as much-needed depth on the defensive side of the ball. Jim Knowles must be making a big impression on what the defense can look like in the coming season. And clearly, the brotherhood is strong.

Let’s take a look at what each one brings to the table heading into the 2022 season.

Teradja Mitchell – Linebacker

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) lines up across from Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver David Baker (4) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana HoosiersTeradja Mitchell was a four-star linebacker in the 2018 class out of Virginia. He was rated as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country that year according to 247Sports composite rankings, right behind another young man we’ll talk about in a moment.

Mitchell was named a captain in the 2021 season. He racked up 44 total tackles in his time on the field. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued the linebacker’s career, missing most of 2019 with hamstring issues. This was supposed to be Mitchell’s breakout year but he was inconsistent at best. Jim Knowles will be looking to get the most out of the fifth-year senior in 2022.

Jerron Cage – Defensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovers a fumble and scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021.

Jerron Cage is coming back for a sixth season in Columbus. He was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class out of Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

Story continues

The defensive tackle had his most productive year with the Buckeyes in 2021 with 11 total tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries. Of course, no one will forget the scoop and score as the big man rumbled to the endzone against Penn State last season.

Cage provides size and athleticism in the middle of the D-line that will be losing fan favorite, Haskell Garrett.

Palaie Gaoteote – Linebacker

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV (21) lines up against Oregon Ducks during the third quarter in their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Palaie Gaoteote was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall inside linebacker recruit in 2018 (just ahead of Teradja Mitchell), but his time at Ohio State has been relatively short. He started his career at USC but decided to come to Columbus via the transfer portal.

However, due to an eligibility issue, Gaoteote was late getting on the field. We have yet to see the highly touted linebacker play at the level that was anticipated, but after being in the program for a full year and a new defensive coordinator’s tutelage, Gaoteote may be a hidden gem for a revamped Buckeye defense.

We don’t know how everything will shake out under Jim Knowles’ leadership, but we do know things are going to look a lot different on the defensive side of the ball. And it can’t hurt to have more depth and guys with experience on the team.

1

1