Three UK women to sue Andrew Tate over alleged rape, abuse

New rape and abuse allegations have been made by three women in the UK against self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, as the controversial influencer remains under house arrest in Romania on rape, trafficking and organized crime charges.

The women, now in their late 20s and early 30s, say they have suffered severe physical and psychological damage as the result of the alleged abuse they faced while working as webcam models for Tate when he lived in England from 2013 to 2016.

The women, represented by McCue Jury & Partners, want to “prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling and that his public statements about women are nothing more than a fantasy,” Sky News reported.

Their lawyer Matt Jury said their allegations include rape and sexual and physical assaults — including holding guns to women’s heads and strangling them with belts.





The group of women reported Tate’s abuse to police about eight years ago. He was arrested three times on suspicion of raping two women and another time for assault, but the case was soon after abandoned with no further action.

“When they went to the police their allegations were not treated seriously, the police didn’t take effective action. The evidence was not there,” Jury said. “We’re aware of the evidence that was provided, it should have been sufficient to warrant proper criminal intent investigation and, in our opinion, for charges to be brought.”

Jury added: “If those charges had been brought, and he’d been arrested here in England, then perhaps he wouldn’t have fled to Romania where he is reported to have committed further terrible crimes against women.”





One of Tate’s alleged victims said that she never thought she would see the ex-kickboxer again after he left the UK in 2017, and his rise to social media stardom was a “huge shock to the system.”

“After first meeting Andrew my life was impacted negatively from the daily mental manipulation and physical abuse that I endured every single day,” the victim said. “I now suffer with depression, anxiety, stress and have been diagnosed with PTSD.

A spokesman for Tate said he “vehemently” denies the latest allegations, which he said he was not aware of until the pending legal action was announced in the press.





Tate, 36, a British-US citizen, is currently on house arrest in Romania alongside his brother and two Romanian women. He faces charges of rape, human trafficking and organized crime.

Tate and his brother Tristian have been accused of running an organized crime gang, in which they seduced and tricked women into sex trafficking, with some alleged victims accusing the brothers of rape.

At least six victims have come forward alleging “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexual exploitation.

The two Romanian women involved, Naghel Georgiana Manuela and Radu Alexandra Luana, have also been arrested in connection to the alleged crimes.





Tate has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a political conspiracy designed to silence him. Since his release from police detention, he has gained at least 500,000 followers on Twitter, bringing his total following to upwards of 5 million.

He was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.