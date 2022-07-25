Three-time PGA Tour winner Robert Gamez arrested at Bay Hill on misdemeanor battery charges

Three-time PGA Tour winner Robert Gamez was arrested early Sunday morning on misdemeanor battery charges.

The alleged incident occurred late Saturday at a residence inside the Bay Hill neighborhood in Orlando, where Gamez, 54, achieved one of his greatest achievements on the PGA Tour. At the 1990 Nestle Invitational (now the Arnold Palmer Invitational), Gamez holed a 7-iron for eagle on the 72nd hole at Bay Hill to defeat Greg Norman by one shot. A plaque commemorates the achievement on the 18th fairway. Gamez also won the Northern Telecom Tucson Open earlier in 1990 and waited another 15 years to win his third event at the 2005 Valero Texas Open.

The charge, according to online court records, is under battery statute: 784.03(1)(A)(1), which Florida Statute describes as, “Actually and intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other.”

Gamez was released from the Orange County Jail on Sunday. Details are not yet available on the incident.

