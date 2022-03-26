Three Texas teenagers were indicted on assault charges following the brutal ambush of their football teammate

Cole Hagan hoped to play college football, his family told Insider.Courtesy of the Hagan family.

Three Texas teenagers were indicted on assault charges following the assault of their football teammate.

Cole Hagan was brutally beaten at a party with his friends. He suffered multiple brain bleeds and skull fractures.

The Hagan family is suing the families of the teenagers involved for $50 million in damages.

Three teenagers were indicted by a Texas grand jury on second-degree assault charges after their football teammate was jumped and severely beaten.

Cole Hagan, 16 at the time, was at a pool party in Lake Jackson, Texas on December 3 when Logan Huber and Ayden Holland, his peers from Brazoswood High School, lured him outside, according to a police affidavit, Insider previously reported.

Once outside, Hagan, a high school junior, was ambushed by his varsity football teammate 17-year-old Reid Mitchell, who had planned the attack for several days, according to witness statements given to police.

Cole Hagan spent several days in the ICU following the assault, his family said.Courtesy of the Hagan family.

Mitchell, Huber, and Holland were indicted by a grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, on felony aggravated assault in the second degree on Thursday.

Loren Klitsas, the Hagan family’s attorney, told Insider the three teens face a sentencing possibility of two to 20 years.

Cole’s father, Mark Hagan, told Insider that it has been “a very stressful time” waiting on the indictments, which come four months after Cole was brutally attacked.

“It was a sense of relief, just to put it mildly,” Hagan told Insider. “We’re just really appreciative of the district attorney’s office. They’ve been working hard to get the indictments out. It’s been a big relief for the family.”

Mugshots of Reid Mitchell, Ayden Holland, and Logan Huber.Courtesy of the Lake Jackson Police Department.

Attorney Steve Gonzalez, representing Holland, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In December, Huber told police that he witnessed “Reid Mitchell punch (Cole Hagan), bear hug him, slam him to the ground and then get on top of him and elbow him in the face,” according to the affidavit.

Story continues

Two of Hagan’s friends found him “laying in the street bleeding from his ears,” per the affidavit. He was hospitalized with multiple brain bleeds, skull fractures, and a broken collarbone, and he was put on a ventilator.

Hagan had hopes of playing college football, but he’ll “probably never play football again,” his brother previously told Insider. In December, the Hagan family filed a lawsuit against 16 people, seeking an excess of $50 million in damages and naming several of Hagan’s peers and their parents, who the lawsuit said “knew or should have known of the plan to attack Cole Hagan.”

“We’re moving forward on the civil side,” Klitsas told Insider on Saturday. “We have depositions coming up and things like that. And fortunately, these guys got indicted, and the criminal side will go get them.”

Read the original article on Insider