Report: Giants fire director of college scouting, senior personnel executive

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen kept most of the staff he inherited through the draft, but once the draft ended, he didn’t waste time making changes. The Giants have fired Chris Pettit as the director of college scouting and senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, Neil Stratton of insidetheleague.com. Former General Manager Dave Gettleman promoted [more]