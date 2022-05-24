Three straight days of severe weather in Texas

Reuters Videos

Trampoline flies between cars during storm in Toronto

STORY: The thunderstorm that nearly packed the power of a tornado rolled through Ontario, killing at least two people and left parts of Canada’s most populous province without power, authorities said.Over 340,000 customers were without power due to the severe storms, Hydro One Ltd, Ontario’s largest utility, said, adding additional resources have been deployed to restore power from extensive damage.Ontario is home to nearly 40% of Canada’s 38.2 million population.Environment Canada, which issued a mobile alert warning of the severe thunderstorms, said wind gusts of 82 miles (132 kilometres) per hour were measured at the peak in some parts.