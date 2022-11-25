Three Stocks That Buffett Bought and Morningstar Likes

You’ll rarely go wrong investing with Warren Buffett.

Over the last 10 years, for example, his Berkshire Hathaway stock  (BRK.B) – Get Free Report returned 13.6% annualized, compared to 13.3% for the S&P 500.

So Morningstar put together a list of three stocks Berkshire bought in the third quarter that Morningstar analysts view as significantly undervalued.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(TSM) – Get Free Report

Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee assigns the company a wide moat (competitive advantage) and puts fair value for the stock at $133. It recently traded at $82.