Three-Star Wide Receiver Jesse Watson Commits To Purdue

Watson becomes the first wide receiver in next year’s and the first offensive weapon for four-star quarterback Marcos Davila to have at his disposal. He also brings the 2024 recruiting class up to six commitments, joining D’Mon Marable, Jaden Ball, Davila, Jordan King and Hudauri Hines.

Purdue landed an offensive weapon in the class of 2024 on Friday, as three-star wide receiver Jesse Watson announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter. His commitment follows an unofficial visit to West Lafayette last week.

Purdue wide receivers coach and associate head coach Cory Patterson went back to his old stomping grounds of East St. Louis to land the speedy pass catcher.

The East St. Louis native is a three-star recruit and the 20th ranked player in the state of Illinois. He chose the Boilermakers over offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, and others.

Over his last two seasons at East St. Louis, Watson has posted 41 catches, 738 receiving yards and 10 touchdown. Last season, he was a key piece of the East St. Louis Flyers’ team that secure its second Illinois 6A State Championship in the last four years. When he gets to Purdue, Watson figures to line up in the slot for offensive coordinator Graham Harrell with his 5’9″ frame and elite speed.

Purdue may not be done picking up players from that team as Watson’s teammate LeonTre Bradford has been a priority target for the Boilermakers as well. Cory Patterson has a history of recruiting the area and has now started that pipeline for Purdue.