Three Senate Republicans break with party to support Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

The AV Club

Forget Winning Time and the Lakers, FX is developing a series about the Clippers and Donald Sterling

Los Angeles basketball is the hot new thing on television, even if neither team is doing especially well in the actual NBA season, but maybe that’s why dramatizations about the exciting events in L.A. basketball history have become big business? Either way, HBO has Winning Time, Adam McKay’s series about the Showtime Lakers and their championship dynasty (starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and Solomon Hughes), and now FX is getting into the game with The Sterling Affairs, a limited series a