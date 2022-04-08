Three players ejected after Magic, Hornets scuffle

“WWE, ain’t nobody fighting,” is how Terry Rozier described the incident (via the Associated Press).

The referees saw it differently and three players were ejected after a scuffle broke out in the fourth quarter of the Hornets win.

It all started when R.J. Hampton drove to the rim and Jalen McDaniels fouled him, they got in a minor shoving match. Everything got out of control when Montrezl Harrell and Robin Lopez, jumped in, began pushing each other under the basket, and escalated the incident (there wasn’t an actual punch thrown… see Rozier’s comment).

The referees watch the video then decided to eject Harrell, Lopez, and Admiral Schofield.

The game itself was already all but over and the Hornets went on to win 128-101 behind 26 points and nine assists from LaMelo Ball. The win moved the Hornets within a game of the Nets and Hawks in the chase for play-in positioning.

