Three Michigan Wolverines named FWAA All-Americans

Blake Corum and Olu Oluwatimi received first team honors, while Mike Morris was named to second team.

The Football Writers Association of America has announced their annual All-American list and three Wolverines have been honored.

Oluwatimi, Iowa’s Jack Campbell, and Alabama’s Will Anderson are the only three repeat All-Americans.

Olu was second team last season with Virginia. Four of the five offensive linemen honored with first team are from the Big Ten. Olu joins Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski.

At running back, Blake Corum received first team honors along with Doak Walker Award winner, Texas’ Bijan Robinson. The only other Big Ten skill player selection was Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Mike Morris was given second team honors as a defensive lineman. Morris had an incredible season, leading Michigan’s committee approach and no star defense.

MIchigan’s three total selections was topped only by TCU. Their playoff opponent in the Fiesta Bowl.