Three Louisiana siblings killed in crash with wrong-way driver

A Louisiana family suffered a tragic loss when three siblings were killed in a car crash Friday.

Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, died after their vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver on I-49 in St. Landry Parish, according to KALB.

The wrong-way driver, John Lundy, 54 of Texas was also killed, according to the outlet.

The large family had 9 children. Cathy Simmons/Facebook

The sibling’s mother Dawn Simmons, and Christopher’s 16-year-old girlfriend, Marissa, remained hospitalized in critical condition, family members said.

The family members were driving back from Christopher’s high school basketball game when the tragedy occurred, Katie DeRouen, the second eldest of nine Simmons children, wrote on a fundraising page Saturday.

“We went from our ‘big family of 9 kids’ to 6 kids in the blink of an eye. I don’t know how we will ever move on or recover from this,” DeRouen wrote.

Kamryn Simmons, 15, was one of the three siblings who died. Cathy Simmons/Facebook

Lindy Simmons, 20, died after the vehicle was hit. Cathy Simmons/Facebook

“The three babies of the family are gone,” DeReoun continued in a long, heartbreaking post. “My dad lost his three youngest children and is with my mom in ICU. My mom is in the ICU without a clue as to what happened. … Our lives are shattered.”

The grieving sister also alleged that the accident was due to Lundy’s intoxication, but officials said the results of toxicology samples from both drivers were still pending, according to the outlet.

A follow-up post to DeRouen’s fundraiser on Monday revealed that Dawn and Marissa were making progress in their recoveries, but were devastated to learn of the accident’s carnage.