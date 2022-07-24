Three former Alabama players now considered ‘most overrated’ members of their NFL teams

Recently, DraftWire listed every NFL team’s most overrated player heading into 2022. Needless to say, this isn’t a list that players want to find themselves on, and unfortunately, three former Crimson Tide members made the list this year.

Overrated doesn’t mean that they aren’t good players or aren’t worthy of starting, just that they might be praised more than deserved. The three Alabama players who made the list are Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears, C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets and Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts.

Continue reading to see why these players are considered the most overrated on their team.

First … Eddie Jackson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“There was a time when Jackson was one of the best safeties in the NFL. His first two seasons were promising, where he totaled eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and scored five defensive touchdowns from 2017-18. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019. But he’s been unable to replicate his production from his first two seasons, made even more maddening since signing a four-year, $58.4 million extension in 2019. Jackson, who carries the second-highest cap hit, hasn’t recorded an interception in two seasons, and he’s received plenty of criticism for missing tackles and his effort. Perhaps the addition of second-round rookie Jaquan Brisker, who is expected to start at strong safety, will help Jackson, who will have the opportunity to get back to his ballhawking ways.” – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Next … C.J. Mosley

CJ Mosley

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“Mosley is at the intersection of being overrated and overpaid. His contract is what makes him overrated because as the third-most expensive linebacker in the NFL, he’s not living up to expectations. Yes, he had 168 tackles and two sacks last season, but he was terrible in coverage and PFF gave him an overall grade of just 42.0. There’s still time for him to play the way the Jets are paying him to, but so far, his tenure in New York has been disappointing. The Jets need more from their top linebacker in 2022.” – Cameron DaSilva, Jets Wire

Story continues

Finally … Ryan Kelly

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

“Just because a player is overrated doesn’t mean they are bad. Kelly is certainly not a bad player by any means. However, Kelly was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021 and if we’re being objective, it may not have been warranted. Kelly had an inconsistent season, allowing 29 total pressures, good for the second-most among centers. Those 29 pressures and three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, were the most of his career. With Matt Ryan now under center, Kelly is due for a bounce-back season. But his 2021 campaign wasn’t as strong as his Pro Bowl nod may suggest.” – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

All three of these players all have massive roles within their given teams, but they each take up a massive bite of their salary cap and don’t play essential positions like quarterback or left tackle. However, all three of the former Tide standouts have plenty of opportunities to prove people wrong in 2022!

Related

Former Alabama WR John Metchie III announces Leukemia diagnosis

Related

How former Alabama QBs rank in Madden 23

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!