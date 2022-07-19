Three Entertainment PR Execs Launch New Firm, Luminary Communications – The Hamden Journal

Three communications execs — Marlea Willis of Marlea Willis Communications, Michael Krause of Foundry Communications and Jolyn Matsumuro of The Brookes Company — are starting a new entertainment PR agency, Luminary Communications.

The PBS docu series POV, Fishbowl Films, Film Movement, Corinth Films, IndiePix Films and Time Life are initial clients of the boutique agency headquartered in New York and Los Angeles.

Willis recently spearheaded campaigns for doc The Neutral Ground directed by CJ Hunt and executive produced by Roy Wood, Jr; POV’s first miniseries And She Could Be Next, executive produced by Ava DuVernay, directed by Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia; and Harlem music docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary executive produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker and directed by Keith McQuirter.

Willis has been a festival PR manager for the Tribeca Film Festival, and led campaigns for films in competition at Sundance, TIFF, SXSW, Full Frame and the San Francisco International Film Festival. She previously headed publicity and corporate communications for nonprofits Young Audiences New York, Music Unites and Theatre Forward and has held executive positions at Allied Global Marketing, Epix, AMC Networks, A+E and The Biography Channel.

At Foundry, Krause specialized in theatrical and home entertainment publicity, helping launch streaming services including Film Movement Plus and IndiePix Unlimited. He oversaw theatrical publicity for Nana Mensah’s Tribeca award winner Queen of Glory; Tahara from Olivia Peace; Oscar submissions Fear from Bulgaria; Switzerland’s My Little Sister; Sudan’s You Will Die At Twenty; Melina Leon’s Song Without A Name; and Japan’s True Mothers. He handled home entertainment publicity for Drive My Car director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, Time Life’s Ultimate Robin Williams collection and Ultimate Richard Pryor collection and as the release of the 2021 World Series Film, an annual documentary he’s handled for 15 years.

He previously handled national consumer and trade campaigns, special events and radio promotions for clients A+E Television Networks, Entertainment One, HBO Home Entertainment, MLB Productions, Docurama, Scholastic Entertainment and MTV Home Entertainment.

Matsumuro, principal at The Brookes Company, represents bands, brands and experiential events, developing communication, social media and partnership marketing campaigns. She started as a media and artist relations executive at major record labels including Island Def Jam Music Group, Virgin Records and Universal Music’s Mercury Records. Recent clients include Time Life, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Public Enemy.