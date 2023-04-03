Three dogs attack 31-year-old woman in her dad’s backyard, Ohio police say

A 31-year-old woman was viciously attacked by three dogs while in her father’s backyard, according to police in Ohio.

Officers with the Austintown Police Department said they received multiple calls at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, including one about “a female screaming for help.”

When officers arrived in the area, a woman flagged them down and directed them toward where she heard “yelling and dogs barking,” according to a police report.

The officers spotted a woman in a backyard with three large dogs surrounding her, police said. She was on her back — “covered in blood, mud and dog feces” — while wearing only underwear as her clothes had been ripped off.

The officers jumped the fence to reach the woman and used lasers from their tasers to distract the dogs, according to the report. As two officers kept the dogs away, the third officer and a neighbor pulled the woman to the gate, which was locked.

“While waiting for a pair of bolt (cutters) I used my personal tourniquet and applied it to the (female’s) leg due to severe dog bites around the knee area,” an officer reported.

Authorities then got the gate open, and the woman was treated by EMS before being rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, according to the report.

Officers talked with the homeowner on the phone, and he identified the victim as his daughter, police said. He said his other daughter was on the way to his home.

The daughter arrived, police said, and she identified two of the dogs as her dad’s. The dad said the third dog belonged to a man from Youngstown, about 10 miles east.

All dogs were secured at the house, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not publicly released an updated condition on the woman as of April 3.

Austintown is about 70 miles southeast of Cleveland.

Woman’s young son runs for help as she’s mauled to death by Great Danes, PA cops say

Dog attacks and kills its owner’s 58-year-old mom in Ohio backyard, police say

4-day-old girl dies after attack by her family’s dog, Arkansas police say