Three cops shot in Houston, suspect on the run

A manhunt is on for the gunman who shot and wounded three Houston cops Thursday, police said.

Houston PD said in a tweet the officers were shot in city’s Third Ward.

“The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time,” the department said.

Three police officers were shot in Houston, Texas. ABC13

The injured cops were brought to a local hospital and are in “stable condition,” according to a police update, but no more details about their injuries were provided.

Police did not provide more information about the incident that transpired and said they will update the public with more information in a briefing shortly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.