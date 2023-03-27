Three Children Killed – The Hamden Journal

“Three children lost their lives this morning — and also the shooter.” That was the horrific headline this morning as MSNBC cut away from its national coverage to go to the feed from a Nashville station covering a horrific mass shooting at The Covenant School. The other two major cable news networks soon joined the coverage.

Nashville police said, “The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead.”

The fire department issued the following statement: “We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time.”