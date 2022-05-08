Three children found dead in Los Angeles home, mother being questioned

A mother was being questioned by police on Sunday night after her three children were found dead in a Los Angeles home after a 911 call for an assault with a deadly weapon.

The three children, between the ages of 8 and 12, were found unresponsive in the Woodland Hills home around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, LAPD officials told ABC7.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Their mother is being questioned in connection with the deaths, officials said.

No other suspects are being sought.

It’s unclear how exactly the children died. No other details were immediately released by law enforcement.