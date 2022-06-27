Three Big Ten football coaches on the hot seat

Every season the coaching carousel in the college football landscape gets a bit weird. This past season may have been the oddest with the Lincoln Riley departing Oklahoma for Southern California, Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon for Miami (Fla.), and Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU.

Despite all of this craziness going on across the nation, there were no head coaching changes in the Big Ten, but once the 2022 season is complete, I expect a few things will be different. There have been a number of Big Ten coaches who have struggled the last few seasons and have failed to meet expectations. The following are the three Big Ten coaches most likely on the hot seat heading into this fall.

Scott Frost, Nebraska

Why the seat is heating up

I am shocked that Scott Frost wasn’t given the ax after his abysmal 2020 season, but he received the benefit of the doubt due to COVID-19 and was provided an opportunity to have another terrible season last year. Frost has gone 15-29 in his four seasons at Nebraska and they have failed to have a winning season in the conference or reach a bowl game. Nebraska is giving their alum a ton of rope, but if he goes half a decade with no bowl, you have to reassess things.

Greg Schiano, Rutgers

Why the seat is heating up

I may be the only one who feels that Greg Schiano is on the hot seat and I will admit I may be overreacting a tad, but this Rutgers squad needs to improve this season or he will be on every hot seat list next season. His first stint at Rutgers was magical, but so far in the two seasons of his second stint, he has gone 3-6 and 2-7 in Big Ten play.

Tom Allen, Indiana

Why the seat is heating up

Tom Allen is another coach I may be jumping the gun on. After all, Indiana did finish 2020 with only one conference loss, but that season has been his lone bright spot. I was rooting hard for the Hoosiers last season and thought Allen finally found his sweet spot, but they were pathetic at 2-10 and 0-9 in the Big Ten. That is unacceptable.

