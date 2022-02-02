Three arrested after standoff at Newport Beach home reportedly owned by ex-‘Real Housewives’ star

Newport Beach police arrested three people after responding to a barricade situation Tuesday night at a home on the Balboa Peninsula. Above, the Newport Beach coast. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities arrested three people who allegedly barricaded themselves inside an upscale residence on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach on Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 1:50 p.m. to the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Medina Way to investigate “a felony crime,” said Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson.

“There are possible felony suspects barricaded in a dwelling in the area,” Rangel said.

SWAT units were called to the scene to assist, and East Balboa Boulevard between Island Avenue and Coronado Street was closed during the standoff.

A suspect was taken into custody about 7:40 p.m. SWAT units then entered the home and arrested two other suspects, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the standoff.

Police first notified the public about police activity in the area around 5 p.m. via a Nixle alert.

KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that property records showed the home belongs to former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Video from KCBS showed police vehicles blocking Balboa Boulevard.

Rangel did not confirm whether the residence belonged to Vargas.

Police did not provide additional information about the suspects or the incident, including what kind of felony they believe was committed.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.