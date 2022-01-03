Thousands of flights canceled by COVID and bad weather, leaving air travelers stranded
Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country because of COVID-19 and bad weather. Also, a CBS News poll on the anniversary of January 6 finds most Americans expect more political violence. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
