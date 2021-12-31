Thousands gather to welcome 2022 in Australia amid surging COVID cases

The Hamden Journal

Reuters

Scientists to test high dexamethasone doses in severely ill COVID-19 patients

Last year, the same scientists conducting the large trial, dubbed RECOVERY, showed that dexamethasone was able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what was called a “major breakthrough” in the coronavirus pandemic. They had found that a 6 mg daily dose of dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals. “Given how quickly the Omicron variant is spreading, we can expect to see patients admitted to hospital with severe COVID-19 for a while to come,” said Peter Horby, an Oxford University professor co-leading the trial.

