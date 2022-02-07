Thompson’s 21 points, late 3s lead Warriors past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-98 on Monday night for their ninth straight win.

After the Thunder rallied late in the fourth quarter to cut Golden State’s lead to five, Thompson hit two 3-pointers — including one with just over a minute remaining — to put the Warriors up nine.

Stephen Curry added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50% from the field.

Lu Dort scored 26 points and Darius Bazley matched a season high with 20 for Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Thunder led 23-20 after one quarter before Golden State made 14 of 23 shots in the second to take a 56-46 lead at the break. Andrew Wiggins scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half.

Jonathan Kuminga’s nasty two-handed putback jam early in the fourth pushed Golden State’s lead to 87-74.

Oklahoma City continued to battle. On one possession, the Thunder collected four offensive boards before Dort threw down a powerful two-handed putback dunk to trim Golden State’s lead to 95-83.

A steal and layup by Giddey trimmed Golden State’s lead to 101-94 with just under three minutes remaining. Another layup by Giddey cut it to five before Thompson’s pair of 3-pointers. Curry punctuated the win with a 3 on which he turned around and walked the other way before it went in.

TIP-INS

Warriors: F Draymond Green remained out with a lower-back injury. … Andre Iguodala played for the first time since Jan. 20. He had been out with a left hip injury. He exited with lower back tightness and did not return. Iguodala finished with three points and three rebounds in six minutes. … F Otto Porter returned after missing three games with tightness in his back.

Thunder: F Mike Muscala sat out with a sore right ankle. … G Aaron Wiggins and forward Isaiah Roby missed the game with sprained right ankles. … Dort wore a shield to protect his broken nose.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Thunder: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

