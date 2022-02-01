Thomas Bryant tangles feet with Grayson Allen, leading to ankle injury

Thomas Bryant injures ankle, leaves game after tangling with Grayson Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Thomas Bryant returned a few weeks ago from his ACL injury for the Washington Wizards and after working his way back, it seems as though Bryant might be heading back to the injured list.

During the Washington Wizards game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bryant got tangled up with Bucks forward Grayson Allen, injuring his right ankle in the process.

The Wizards center was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle sprain.

While this incident appears completely accidental, Allen does have a history. He was recently in the headlines for his flagrant two foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, which caused a fractured wrist. As a result, the Bucks forward was suspended one game.

In college, Allen developed quite a reputation for dirty plays as well.

Since returning to the Wizards lineup, Bryant has averaged 7.3 points, 3.4 total rebounds and 0.6 assists in eight games. He missed the first 41 games of the season.