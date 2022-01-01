“This Will Be The End Of It” – The Hamden Journal

It’s been just about a year since news came that award-winning period gangster saga Peaky Blinders would end with its sixth season. Today, the series’ rabid global fanbase got a New Year’s treat with the BBC dropping the first trailer for Season 6 (watch it above). An air date has not yet been announced, although it has been teased for early 2022.

Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby, seeking a means for the titular Birmingham-based clan to finally rest. Returning as well are Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sophie Rundle, among others. Stephen Graham also appears. Co-star Helen McCrory passed away in April this year. The fate of her Aunt Polly is not disclosed in the trailer released today.

Creator and writer Steven Knight previously said of the sixth season, “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is written by Knight, while Anthony Byrne returns as director having helmed season five to great acclaim, and Nick Goding produces. Executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy.

Created and entirely written by Knight, the beloved drama first aired on BBC Two eight years ago, winning the BAFTA for Best Drama in its fourth season and then making the move to BBC One in 2019 with audiences of over 7M. Outside the UK, it airs on Netflix.