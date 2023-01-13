This week’s Unofficial40 talks Sooners portal happenings and new WR coach

SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Eddie continues to go through difficult times as his car blew up this morning. But we all somehow made it for a get together as Eddie hunkered down at his parents’ house and the gang found a way to make it happen. It’s a much needed podcast because everyone is trying to stay up to date on what is happening in the portal. We break down all the new additions to the OU roster, the losses, and the coaching changes as breaking news was flying during the pod recording. We also take a look ahead at what is getting ready to happen in recruiting. And Josh celebrated his ability to let everyone know that you will never win a national championship unless you are Georgia or Alabama or start recruiting on their level. He hates hope, underdogs, upsets, Cinderella, etc. Is Eddie’s broken down Hyundai even worth anything as a trade in? Eskridge Lexus, get ready for your newest customer. Bob chimes in with some major hoops knowledge as well. The Sooners just lost a tough one to Kansas and Porter is left searching for answers.

