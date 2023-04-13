This week’s Unofficial40 is back talking big takeaways from Sooners spring practice

Josh is on vacation this week sailing around some foreign country for his anniversary and Bob is taking care of the wife post surgery so Carey, Eddie and George steal all the air-time this week to talk about the latest from spring football camp. We breakdown what we learned on Monday previewing the defensive line and receivers. We also go over some standouts from camp and our continued impressions of the roster as we continue to receive long viewing sessions thanks to Brent Venables. Todd Bates had a lot to say about his defensive line and Andrel Anthony has become a media favorites as well. We also get George’s take on NIL and we breakdown the recent article from the OU Daily on Norman City Council members traveling to SEC venues for football games. We go deep into how to make the gameday experience better in Norman. A little baseball and softball talk as well.