This week’s Unofficial40 gives first impressions from Sooners spring practice

It’s been a long week already with wall-to-wall spring football, but that means you have tons of fresh information from us to digest on this week’s episode of the Unofficial 40. We give you our first impressions of the first spring practice where we had 45+ minutes of viewing goodness. Carey, Josh, Eddie, Bob and George all weigh in on the first day of practices as well as Brent Venables first spring press conference. We also talk about all the additions from the transfer portal and what the portal means going forward at OU. Josh gets us up to speed on a big recruiting weekend coming up and a lot of the biggest recruits in the country will be in town, especially in the 2025 class. We also catch up with the latest in the stick and ball sports. A little bit of drama for softball as former OU punter Michael Turk tweets and deletes some criticism toward Patty Gasso? The baseball team isn’t very good at midweek games but we’ll give them a pass after taking two of three from TCU.