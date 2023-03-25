This week, Ukraine has become more robust, and the enemy has become even more hopeless

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that “Ukraine became stronger” this week, and the enemy “became even more isolated, even more hopeless.”

Source: President’s evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Another week of defence is almost over, another week when Ukraine became stronger. And when the enemy became even more isolated, even more hopeless.”

Details: Zelenskyy reminded us that during this week, Ukraine received decisions on new defence support packages from the United States, Lithuania, Finland, and Germany. In addition, the Swedish Parliament approved the 11th package of defence support for Ukraine. There is also a security package and “strong arrangements” with Japan. Also, one and a half billion euros of macro-finance from the EU have already been deposited into the accounts of the National Bank. The Croatian government adopted a program for treating and rehabilitating wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

In addition, Greece joined a group of partners working on creating a special tribunal this week, and Iceland recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Quote: “Step by step, we are doing everything possible and everywhere so that Russian revanchism loses in every element of its aggression against Ukraine and the freedom of nations in general.

Russia must lose on the battlefield, in the economy, in international relations, and in its attempts to replace the historical truth with some imperial myths. The Kremlin will lose in its efforts to spiritually enslave our people.

The full-scale defeat of Russia will be a reliable guarantee against new aggressions and crises.”

