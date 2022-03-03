Replacing the top Steelers free agents in the 2022 NFL draft

I know, I know. No more quarterback talk. But this one is really good. NFL analyst John Clayton was on 93.7 TheFan this week and talked about what he believes the San Francisco 49er could fetch in a trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Clayton, he doesn’t think the Niners can get more than a 4th or 5th round pick for Garoppolo given he will be coming off of surgery.

At first glance, this seems almost too good to be true for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We can debate all day who the best fit for the Steelers is this season but with so many trade hypotheticals out there with exorbitant price tags, how can you not love this?

But we know it can’t happen. Mainly because the Steelers have neither a fourth nor fifth-round pick. So while the Steelers might view this as a good deal, the team’s additions last season have pushed them out of the running.

