This Tony Finau par save is one you’ll have to see to believe

Even professional golfers are sometimes faced with lies that challenge what shot they’ll be able to hit from it.

Enter Tony Finau, who after three shots had still yet to find the green on the par-4 ninth hole Saturday during the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. His ball sat nestled in the rough just off the green, and he couldn’t make up his mind on whether he wanted to putt or chip his fourth shot.

So what did Finau do? He turned his putter sideways, took a couple practice strokes and then hit his fourth shot with the toe of his putter. 34 feet, two inches later, it was in the bottom of the cup for an incredible par save. Based off his facial expression, it was as if he expected nothing less than for it to drop.

The shot came on Finau’s first hole after a 6-hour, 38-minute rain delay. He’s in the top five searching for his third career PGA Tour victory.