This time, the breaks don’t go the Brewers’ way as they drop the series opener to the Red Sox

The comfort of their home confines didn’t treat the Milwaukee Brewers as kindly as the west coast.

After winning six of seven to close out a long road trip earlier in the week, the Brewers returned to American Family Field on Friday night, where they were greeted with a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Brewers took a 3-2 lead into the sixth inning with starting pitcher Freddy Peralta on the mound but the Red Sox, visiting Milwaukee for the first time since 2017, mounted a two-out rally.

First, Kiké Hernández drew a full-count walk on a pitch that appeared to clip the inside corner of the strike zone. Triston Casas followed with a walk of his own, prompting Brewers manager Craig Counsell to go to reliever Hoby Milner with Peralta’s pitch count at 99.

The Brewers were again one pitch away from escaping the inning when Refsnyder blooped a changeup into right field for a run-scoring single. Jarren Duran followed by ripping a line drive toward third baseman Owen Miller, whose diving attempt nearly produced an inning-ending snag but the ball popped in and out of his mitt. Casas scored from third, giving the Red Sox a 4-3 lead.

Boston struck first with Alex Verdugo’s two-run home run in the third, but the Brewers reclaimed the lead soon after.

Miller singled, stole second and scored on a Christian Yelich two-out single in the bottom of the third, then a Rowdy Tellez solo homer and Brice Turang RBI single in the fourth put Milwaukee in front by a run.

Peralta settled in during the middle innings and appeared to be set to finish six strong frames, having retired nine of 10, when Hernández walked with two out in the sixth.

Another two-out walk proved costly for the Brewers in the seventh as Bryse Wilson entered the game, issued a four-pitch free pass to Justin Turner and then a booming run-scoring double to Masataka Yoshida.

The Brewers fell to 14-6 with the loss, which is still their best 20-game start to a season since opening with a 15-5 record in 2014.

