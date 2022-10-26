This stock is likely to outperform Tesla, just like Chevron stock has beaten Meta Platforms

Stock valuations matter. Just ask investors in Meta Platforms

META,

+6.01% .

Facebook parent’s stock is lower today than where it traded in January 2017.

Meta’s experience over the last several years represents an extraordinary fall from grace for a company that used to dominate the market. It was one of the fabled “FAANMG” stocks whose market values were orders of magnitude bigger than all others. Its decline illustrates, once again, the gravitational pull of valuation.

Seven years ago, in a column on the dangers of overvaluation, I included a specific warning about Facebook from Chris Brightman, CEO and CIO of Research Affiliates. Facebook is the “poster child of our new tech bubble,” he said then.

To make his point, Brightman bet that Facebook stock (now Meta) would be beaten by oil company Chevron

CVX,

+1.04% .

This was a gutsy prediction since, unlike Meta, Chevron was out of favor at that time. In contrast to Facebook’s trailing P/E ratio of 92, Chevron’s P/E was just 9.

Brightman nevertheless has handily won the bet. Since the date of my column in August 2015, Chevron stock has produced a 15.6% annualized total return, according to FactSet, versus just 4.4% for Meta.

The source of Meta’s dramatically lower return was not that the company was unprofitable. On the contrary, since Brightman made his bet it has produced a cumulative total of $139 billion of net income, versus $41 billion for Chevron.

Instead, the reason Brightman won his bet was that Meta investors had sky-high expectations for the company’s earnings and Chevron investors had low ones. It wouldn’t have taken much of a hiccup to cause Facebook to come up short, or much good news for Chevron’s stock to surprise to the upside.

Long-term evidence

Facebook and Chevron are just two stocks, but their experience is consistent with the relative returns produced over the past 70 years of the highest and lowest P/E stocks.

This is illustrated in the chart below, which plots the returns since 1951 of two hypothetical portfolios. The first contained the 10% of U.S. stocks with the highest P/E ratios, while the second contained the decile of stocks with the lowest such ratios. The portfolios were reconstituted every June 30 based on trailing 12-month earnings. The returns were calculated by Dartmouth College professor Ken French.

The chart shows that the lowest P/E stocks hugely outperformed the stocks with the highest ratios. It isn’t even close: The lowest P/E portfolio beat the highest P/E portfolio by 6.1 annualized percentage points. To be sure, French’s calculations do adjust for transaction costs. But unless the low P/E portfolio undergoes significantly more transactions than the high P/E portfolio, which I doubt, transaction costs shouldn’t have a marked impact on the difference in their returns.

Brightman’s latest bet

Given Brightman’s success with his 2015 projection that Chevron would outperform Meta, I reached out to him again for the contrarian bet he would make today. He offered not just one, but two:

CVS

CVS,

-2.72%

over Tesla

TSLA,

+5.29% .

Brightman points out that the former stock recently had a forward P/E ratio of just 10, versus 37 for Tesla.

CVS, over Tesla TSLA, Brightman points out that the former stock recently had a forward P/E ratio of just 10, versus 37 for Tesla. The U.K. stock market over U.S. equities. Brightman points out that the FTSE 100 index

UKX,

-0.09%

currently sports a cyclically-adjusted price/earnings ratio of 13, versus 26 for the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.63% .

Brightman stresses that neither of these is a short-term bet, since stocks’ relative returns over “a quarter or even a year” are “mostly random noise.” However, “over 5 or ten years valuation is a strong signal.”

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a flat fee to be audited. He can be reached at [email protected]

More: This one stock stands out when looking at key data from the FAANG+ group

Plus: Stocks are having a stellar October. Why the bear-market rally may have more room to run.