Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers claimed that a jail dentist is proposing to literally pulling teeth from the disgraced Hollywood mogul, as they alerted a court about his health ahead of an October sex crimes trial in Los Angeles.

Weinstein’s health once again took center stage at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, according to the New York Post, where the convicted former film producer addressed the court to gripe about the state of his teeth before his jury trial kicks off on October 10.

“This situation is an emergency,” Weinstein told the court on Wednesday from a wheelchair. “I will pay for the dentist … it will be one trip and one trip only.”

“I’m in pain every day. I have cavities and I can’t eat because I’m missing teeth,” he added, mentioning that the two options he has been given while detained are to have the teeth pulled without being replaced, or to let the cavities continue to decay.

Weinstein first pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in a Los Angeles court on July 21, 2021. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after a New York jury found him guilty in 2020 of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women.

Judge Lisa B. Lench told the court that the ask was unusual, but his team could make a written request for the dental work for her to consider, according to the Post.

It’s not the first time Weinstein’s lawyers have said that their client’s health is ailing in a county jail. Last year, Weinstein’s lawyers made requests for him to undergo eye surgery and to be allowed to wear clothes instead of a jumpsuit for his trial.

“He can’t walk and he can’t see,” Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman said last year.

