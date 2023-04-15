This list ranks the best GMs in the NFL. Where did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones place?

The NFL offseason is ripe with rankings from the best quarterbacks to the best wide receivers.

On Thursday NFL.com ranked the best general managers in the NFL. Where did the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones rank?

Jones was ranked as the 10th-best GM in the NFL with a focus on his impressive drafting résumé and some smart free agent moves this offseason such as trading for Brandin Cooks and signing Stephen Gilmore.

“The top-shelf talent is close to the top of the league,” Gregg Rosenthal wrote in the post on Thursday. “There are homegrown Hall of Famers. After two straight years of winning, which has become a rarity in the Jerry Jones era, it’s time to give this front office some credit. Perhaps the increased influence of personnel VP Will McClay and COO Stephen Jones has helped the Cowboys, who still struggle at times with self-scouting (SEE: Amari Cooper trade).”

Jones wasn’t the highest-ranked GM in the NFC East. That honor went to Eagles GM Howie Roseman, who Rosenthal ranked as the best GM.