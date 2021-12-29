This Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach is leaving for new job under Brian Kelly at LSU

On the day NFL teams can begin interviewing candidates to fill their vacancies, the Chiefs are indeed losing a coach.

But to the college ranks.

Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House has been named the Louisiana State University defensive coordinator, the school announced Tuesday night.

House will switch jobs after the completion of this NFL season and postseason, his third (and now final) year as the Chiefs linebackers coach.

After stating his belief in the blueprint set forth by new LSU coach Brian Kelly, House thanked the Chiefs organization for his opportunity in Kansas City.

“The Chiefs organization exemplifies class in every way. Coach (Andy) Reid is a Hall of Famer for many reasons, and I cannot thank him enough for an incredible experience. I leave behind so many special people in Kansas City that will be lifelong friends. It is not over just yet though, and we will finish this season strong with the Chiefs.”

House joined the Chiefs along with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and promptly won a Super Bowl during the 2019 season.

“I’m excited for coach House and all of tiger nation!,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted. Mathieu attended LSU. “This man loves football & teaching! One of the best I’ve been around. This tiger defense will be well coached from day one! Let’s all buy in!!! FOREVER LSU!”

It will be the second straight season in which the Chiefs lose a position coach to the college ranks. After last year’s Super Bowl, running backs coach Deland McCullough accepted a job at Indiana.