‘This Is Us’ Series Stars Sterling K. Brown And Mandy Moore Take To Social Media To Bid The Show Farewell – The Hamden Journal

The This is Us series finale doesn’t air until May, but cast members are bidding an early farewell as Tuesday was the last day of filming.

Mandy More (Rebecca) posted to Instagram with the caption referring to the work she’s put in for the last six years the show has been on the air. “Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears).”

Ron Cephas Jones, who plays Randall’s birth father William, also took to Instagram to give costar Milo Ventimiglia a shout on the last day of filming for his character. “Last day shooting on This Is Us for ‘William.’ Last season (6). Milo stopped by to give me some love in [hair/makeup]. So many feelings (that’s for another post Haha!). Stay tuned! Blessed/Humbled/Loved.”

Sterling K. Brown expressed his admiration via Twitter for on-screen wife actress Susan Kelechi Watson and what it’s been like to work with her since the series began. The end of many eras…literally!! Su, it has been an absolute joy and pleasure to be your TV husband and grow old together as Pearsons.”

Watson also posted the same photo with the caption, “We just wrapped our last scene of the series…”

Created and executive produced by Fogelman, This Is Us comes from 20th Television. The cast of the series is led by Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy for his role, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

This Is Us, which has been on the air for six seasons, is coming to an end on May 24, 2022.