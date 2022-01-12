‘This Is Us’ & ‘FBI’ Top Primetime – The Hamden Journal

This Is Us and FBI returned as the winners of primetime as the series’ latest episodes topped demo rating and viewers, respectively.

NBC’s This Is Us once again marked Tuesday’s highest-rated program by earning a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.87 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Slightly from the previous week’s final season premiere (1.0, 5.26M), the latest episode of This Is Us introduced Vanessa Bell Calloway as Edie, a new character. Read more about how she entered the This Is Us scene here.

Leading into This Is Us on Tuesday was NBC’s freshman comedies American Auto (0.5, 2.43M) and Grand Crew (0.4, 1.74M). Both titles were up from their premieres the previous week. NBC’s evening came to an end with New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.06M)

In the 7 p.m. hour FBI (0.7, 8.18M) returned to earn the night’s highest viewership, just as it did the week prior. FBI was steady, as was FBI: International (0.5, 6.12M). FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.44M) topped its hour slightly up from last week.

ABC’s highest-rated programs on Tuesday were newcomers Judge Steve Harvey (0.6, 4.30M) and Abbott Elementary (0.6, 2.84M). Judge dipped in demo rating from its premiere while Abbott took a small cut in viewers. Black-ish (0.4, 1.90M) returned down from its final season premiere. Queens (0.2, 1.15) ended the evening for ABC.

After being in repeats for a brief period, The CW featured the premieres of Superman & Lois and Naomi. Superman. & Lois, which returned for its second season, flew quietly earning a 0.2 demo rating and 1.09 million viewers. While down from the series premiere back in Feb. 2021 (0.4, 1.71M), Superman & Lois marked the most-watched CW premiere for the 2021-22 broadcast season, the CW said. It was the most-watched premiere since Kung Fu’s debut in April 2021. The premiere was slightly up in viewers from the Season 1 finale in August (0.2, .89M).

Naomi, starring Kaci Walfall in the titular role, followed after and debut quietly (0.1, 0.80M). The new series was the CW’s third-watched and fourth-highest-rated premiere of the 2021-22 season, following Superman & Lois and Walker.

Together, Superman & Lois and Naomi made for the CW’s most-watched Tuesday since March 23, 2021.

Fox featured a repeat of 9-1-1-: Lone Star and the return of Our Kind of People (0.3 , 1.10M).