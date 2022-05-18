‘This Is Us’ fans are sobbing and praising penultimate episode

Warning: Some spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of This Is Us.

star recently shared that she threw up when she read the script for the penultimate episode of the long-running hit NBC drama series and that fans would need to take a day off from work after seeing it. She wasn’t wrong.

The episode titled “The Train,” which was dedicated to saying goodbye to the Pearson family matriarch, Rebecca, was full of heart-wrenchingly beautiful moments that only could deliver.

One of the fans’ favorite scenes was when Beth visits Rebecca’s bedside to say goodbye. The better half of Randall shares, “I just want to say, all these years, so many times when I was faking it, I was doing my best impression of you, Rebecca. I’ll take him the rest of the way, mama. Thank you for helping me with that complicated, incredible, beautiful boy that you raised, but I got him now.”

Half of the episode took place on a fancy train, where viewers were taken on a ride inside of Rebecca’s mind leading up to her death. On the train, Rebecca got to say goodbye to every member of her family, including every actor, young and old, who played the characters throughout the years, before she ultimately reached the caboose – the final car on the train that was her life.

It was there on the train that William, Randall’s birth father, guided her while sharing words of wisdom like, “The way I see it, if something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening. Truth be told, I’ve always felt it a bit lazy to just think of the world as sad, because so much of it is. Because everything ends. Everything dies. But if you step back. If you step back and look at the whole picture. If you’re brave enough to allow yourself the gift of a really wide perspective. If you do that, you’ll see that the end is not sad, Rebecca. It’s just the start of the next incredibly beautiful thing.”

And in the caboose, which symbolized the end of her life, Rebecca was reunited with Jack, which was, hands down, the biggest tear-jerking moment of the night.

The episode was truly incredible. So it was no surprise that longtime fans of the show took to social media Tuesday to praise the This Is Us penultimate episode:

