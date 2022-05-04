‘This Is Us’ Dips In Demo But Leads Quiet Tuesday – The Hamden Journal

With only a few episodes left before its grand finale, NBC’s This Is Us remains the highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. But the Emmy-winning drama took a bit of a fall in ratings with its latest episode.

Per fast affiliates, This Is Us delivered a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, its lowest in a month. Viewership took less of a dip, falling only 6% in that measure from the previous week. The latest installment focused on Jon Huertas’ Miguel. Read how it all came together.

Tuesday also marked the show’s final day of filming. To celebrate the occasion, the stars of This Is Us reflected on their time on the show.

“The greatest 6. years at the best job I’ve ever had,” star Mandy Moore shared on Instagram. “Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears.”

This Is Us was the clear winner for the night’s demo, but CBS nabbed itself a primetime viewership win with a repeat of FBI tallying 4.71 million viewers. The rerun tied with the latest episode of The Resident (0.4, 3.12M) and the Season 4 premiere of ABC’s Holey Moley (0.4, 2.71M). The mini-golf competition series slightly down from its two-parter Season 3 premiere (0.5, 3.05M/ 0.5, 2.57M) in June, but stable from its September season ender (0.4, 2.60M)

Additional titles in the 8 p.m. hour were NBC’s Young Rock (0.3, 2.09M) and Mr. Mayor (0.2, 1.55M), both down, and Superman & Lois (0.2, .73M).

Beyond This Is Us, the 9 p.m. hour touted the Season 3 premiere of The Chase (0.3, 2.25M), and new episodes of Name That Tune (0.3, 1.49M) and Naomi (0.1, 0.47M).

The evening concluded with a consistent New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.40M) at the top of the hour besting an FBI: Most Wanted repeat and the season premiere of Who Do You Believe? (0.2, 1.77M) on ABC.

Wednesday primetime will be pretty regular, save for a few repeats across ABC and NBC. CBS will bring the freshman season of Good Sam, which awaits a renewal, to a close.