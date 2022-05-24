‘This Is Us’ Creator & Stars React To Series Finale – The Hamden Journal

It was an end of an era for NBC as This Is Us and the story of the Pearsons came to a close on Tuesday night. For six seasons, the family drama created by Dan Fogelman starred Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley as the loving members of the Pearson family.

“”The end of This Is Us has been a bittersweet but lovely march for those of us who have worked on it. We’ve had so many occassions to clink glasses, and give gifts and say sentimental things to other sentimental people at a sentimental moment in time,” Fogelman said in a social media post of Tuesday.

Like fans of This Is Us, the series creator remembered his time with the long-running drama. In his lengthy social media post, Fogelman thanked fans who followed the Pearson family, “whether you stayed from start to finish, or lapsed somewhere in between.”

He continued: “I hope tonight satisfies and leaves you thinking, and feeling, and even smiling. I hope it makes you feel as full as your response to the show has made us feel, all these years. Thank you for taking this train ride with us. It’s been the trip of a lifetime.”

Fogelman was among the This Is Us personalities sending off the drama on the day of its finale. As the NBC series neared its final moments other members of the This Is Us family reacted to the finale on social media.

“Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our sweet R&B hearts for being on this journey with us and sharing yours in the process. We love you! Yours truly, R&B,” Brown and on-screen wife Susan Kelechi Watson wrote in a joint Instagram post.

Brown also addressed his on-screen siblings Metz and Hartley in a Twitter post.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be your brother! Let’s all go do wonderful things, & if you need anything, I’m here! Ta ta for now!,” he wrote.

Metz, who said she’s been “forever changed” by her work as Kate Pearson, shared a video compilation of her favorite moments from the series’ run. See the video and more social media reactions from the ˆ team below.

