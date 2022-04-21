‘This Is Us’ Cast Dances the Wobble on Set Between Takes in Fun Behind-the-Scenes Video — Watch

This Is Us Cast

The cast of This Is Us can dance, and series star Susan Kelechi Watson has proof!

In a video shared to the SAG winner’s Instagram, Watson showed off some of the fun she and her costars had while filming Tuesday’s episode of the beloved NBC drama, the group dancing the wobble to V.I.C.’s iconic track “Wobble Baby.”

Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, and Chris Geere were among those joining Watson on the dance floor, while Justin Hartley watched from a couch on the sidelines.

All were dressed in wedding attire, as their characters were attending the nuptials of Kate (Metz) and Phillip (Geer) — who said their “I dos” after Kate’s divorce from Toby (Chris Sullivan).

“It’s the wobble, baby!” Watson captioned the post. “I mean is it a wedding without one?”

“Don’t give us time between scenes!” she joked.

This Is Us‘ final episode is set to air May 24 on NBC.

During a panel for PaleyFest in Los Angeles earlier this month, show creator Dan Fogelman assured that fans will be satisfied by the series conclusion.

“We’ve taken it very seriously. I wrote the final two episodes. I feel very confident,” he said.

Mandy Moore who plays family matriarch Rebecca on the show, called its ending “bittersweet” on March’s Critic’s Choice Awards.

“I think we’re all super emotional about it at this point, but like trying to keep it together,” she said of the cast. “I’m trying to just stay present and appreciate, you know, all the time that we have left with one another.”

Moore added: “My life is fundamentally different in every way than it was six years ago. So grateful for this opportunity. It’s gonna be really hard to let go.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (at 9 p.m. ET) on NBC.