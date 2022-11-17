This is the chart that is rattling U.S. financial markets Thursday

One chart is all it’s taking to move financial markets on Thursday.

That chart was presented by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard as part of a presentation in Louisville, Ky., and it shows where he sees “the sufficiently restrictive zone” for the central bank’s main policy rate target. Bullard put the zone somewhere between 5% to 7%, up from the current fed-funds rate range of between 3.75% to 4%. That was enough to cause investors to sell off stocks and bonds in tandem during New York morning trading, push the dollar higher, and rewire expectations around how high interest rates could go.

