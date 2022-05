EntertainmentTVLine.com

B Positive Cancelled at CBS

There’s no putting a positive spin on this one. CBS has cancelled B Positive after two seasons, TVLine has learned. B Positive‘s sophomore run averaged 5.7 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), steady in audience but down two tenths in the demo from its Season 1 tallies. Out of the […]