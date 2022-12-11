“This Is It, I Don’t Want To Do Any More’ – The Hamden Journal

Daniel Craig is opening up about taking a final bow as James Bond with No Time To Die and what led him to suggest that ending for the iconic character.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details on the No Time To Die ending.

Craig ended a five-film run as 007 with 2021’s No Time To Die where his character ultimately sacrifices himself. The actor recently revealed in a new interview that ever since filming the first film that premiered in 2006 he already knew how he wanted the character to end.

He told the Sunday Times that after the premiere of Casino Royale in Berlin, he “realized the enormity” of the franchise and he had only thought he would do one film portraying the spy.

“I said to Barbara, ‘How many more? Three? Four?’ She said, ‘Four!’ I said, ‘OK. Then can I kill him off?’ She said, ‘Yes,’” Craig recalled.

After Casino Royale, Craig would star in Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012 and Spectre in 2015. No Time To Die was delayed due to the pandemic and premiered in 2021 where Bond ultimately dies for the love of his family.

As he went in to film his fifth round as Bond he said, “This is it. I don’t want to do any more.’”

Craig said that the idea of Bond sacrificing himself showcased another side of the character.

“Real tragedy is when you have absolutely no choice,” Craig explained. “We had to find a way to make his death no choice. It was the happiest Bond had ever been because he’d found exactly what he was looking for. Like everyone on Earth, he was just looking for love.”

Craig also said, “If we kill Bond, we can begin again. I think Barbara thought that too. But, bless them, the studio, MGM, were, like, ‘What are you talking about? Are you out of your minds?’ There was reluctance. So we had to do it in secret, really.”