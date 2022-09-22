Former President Donald Trump and his children (from left) Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr.Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Michael Cohen said the New York probe into the Trump Organization would “end to the entire company.”

Cohen said investigators have what they need to “ultimately terminate” the company.

Cohen predicted that one or two of Trump’s children may have to “fall on the sword for him.”

Former President Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen believes the investigation into possible fraudulent practices in the Trump Organization would be what puts “an end” to the company.

Cohen, who worked for Trump and was his fixer and confidante for a decade, spoke to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday, weighing in on the ongoing probe in New York into the Trump Organization.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to felonies, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and bank fraud. He was sentenced in December that year to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.

Cohen told MSNBC that the investigation sparked by New York Attorney General’s $250 million civil lawsuit against the Trump family would “ultimately terminate the Trump Organization — Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Weisselberg, McConney, and the rest of them.”

“This is going to put an end to the entire company,” he added.

Cohen made reference to Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer, who in August admitted to orchestrating a payroll tax-dodge scheme at the organization, and Jeff McConney, Weisselberg’s right-hand man.

“I’ve been sitting on the mountaintops yelling for three-and-a-half, four years, which is that the Trump Organization is a criminal enterprise and that I got thrown under the bus by dear old Donald,” he said.

Cohen also posited that one or two of Trump’s children might have to “fall on the sword” for their father. Trump’s three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — are listed in James’ lawsuit.

Recalling the shoutout he received from James when she announced the suit on Wednesday, Cohen said he felt that he was “finally getting recognition” for his role in the probe. James is also seeking to bar the Trumps from conducting business in New York and has accused the former president of inflating his net worth by billions.

Representatives at Trump’s post-presidential press office and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider