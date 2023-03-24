‘This is Going to Hurt’ Stars Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod Win Big At BPG – The Hamden Journal

Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod, the stars of This is Going to Hurt, have scooped the top acting prizes at this year’s Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, while Derry Girls picked up a double.

This is Going to Hurt failed to even land a nomination in Best Drama Series, with that gong going to fellow BBC drama Sherwood, but Whishaw and Mod staved off competition from the likes of Anna Maxwell Martin, Leslie Manville and Gary Oldman to take the major prizes.

Mod’s win will lead to more raised eyebrows at the BAFTA TV jury’s decision to eschew her from this week’s Best Actress nomination list in favor of the likes of Kate Winslet, Sarah Lancashire and Imelda Staunton. Whishaw picked up a BAFTA nod for Best Actor.

Mod’s portrayal of struggling junior doctor Shruti won critics’ hearts, while Whishaw’s lead turn playing Adam has also won out for the Adam Kay-penned adaptation of Kay’s book.

Meanwhile at the awards voted on by the UK’s media press, Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls Season 3 won Best Comedy and Best Writer following the emotional conclusion to Channel 4’s Northern Irish hit. McGee was victorious in a congested category that included Steven Knight for Peaky Blinders and SAS: Rogue Heroes, Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters and Sherwood’s Graham.

Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper’s I Hate Suzie Too won Best Drama Mini Series and The Traitors continued its fantastic year with Best Entertainment.

There was also a Breakthrough Talent win for Channel 4’s Big Boys creator Jack Rooke while, at the other end of the age scale, Jeremy Paxman was given the Harvey Lee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting.

The awards are taking place in London this afternoon.

BPG award winners in full

Best Documentary Mini Series 1-3 episodes

The Real Mo Farah (Atomised Studios in association with Red Bull Studios for BBC One)

Best Documentary Series 4+ episodes

Frozen Planet II (BBC Studios Natural History Unit production with BBC America, France Télévisions, ZDF and The Open University)

Best Comedy

Derry Girls S3 (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Best Entertainment

The Traitors (Studio Lambert for BBC One)

Best Drama Mini Series 1-3 episodes

I Hate Suzie Too (Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic)

Best Drama Series 4+ episodes

Sherwood (House Productions for BBC One)

Best Actress

Ambika Mod – This Is Going to Hurt (Sister in association with Terrible Productions for BBC One and AMC+)

Best Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (Sister in association with Terrible Productions for BBC One and AMC+)

Best Writer

Lisa McGee – Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

BPG Breakthrough Talent Award

Jack Rooke, writer, Big Boys (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

BPG Jury Prize

BBC Local Radio (BBC English Regions)

Radio Programme of the Year

In Dark Corners (BBC Scotland Productions for BBC Radio 4)

Best Podcast

The Coming Storm (Long Form Audio for BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service)

Audio Presenter of the Year

Marianna Spring for War On Truth, and Disaster Trolls (BBC Radio 44 and BBC Sounds)

Harvey Lee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting

Jeremy Paxman