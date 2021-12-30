This indicator flashed warnings in 2000 and 2007 — and it’s buzzing now

They don’t ring a bell at the top, the expression goes, but here’s an indicator that topped in 2000 and 2007.

It has to do with margin debt. According to Ned Davis, senior investment strategist at Ned Davis Research, falling margin debt growth, from high levels, triggers a sell warning. When the 15-month rate of change in margin debt falls below 48%, the market was lower three to 18 months later, on average.

Another warning sign is that price-to-earnings ratios on what the firm calls institutional grade stocks are stretched.

Yet Davis can’t quite bring himself to fully cloak himself in pessimism. Short-term sentiment is still negative, he points out, which usually is a good sign for markets.

“I would note however, that following any rally, a break of the December low is often a warning sign. So we will be watching the year-end rally closely,” he says. The S&P 500 touched its lowest level for the 12th month on Dec. 3, when it reached 4,495.12.

The buzz

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to have a call at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, according to the White House schedule, to discuss tensions in Ukraine.

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

+0.44%

said its vaccine, as a booster shot, was 85% effective in preventing hospitalization in South Africa as omicron became the dominant coronavirus variant.

Outdoor mask wearing will be compulsory in Paris, as England prepares hospitals for an omicron wave. The daily average of U.S. coronavirus cases topped 300,000, a record, with hospitalizations at a two-month high.

Initial jobless claims fell 8,000 to 198,000 in the week ending Dec. 25. Chicago PMI data is due shortly after the open.

Samsung Biologics

207940,

+1.46%

denied a report it was in talks to buy Biogen

BIIB,

-7.09% ,

which sent the biotech stock 7% lower in premarket action after a 9% surge on Wednesday.

Didi Global

DIDI,

+5.87%

said revenue fell 11% from the prior quarter, as its operating loss widened.

Credit Suisse

CS,



found a second breach of COVID-19 rules by its chairman, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of six charges in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case.

The market

U.S. stock futures

ES00,

+0.04%

NQ00,

+0.05%

were a touch higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.510%

was 1.54%.

